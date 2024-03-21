Four years of graduate assistantship minimum stipend increases planned

UW–Madison has committed to increasing minimum graduate student teaching, research, and project assistantship stipends for the next four years in a stipend forecasting plan sent last week to schools, colleges, departments, and graduate programs. Rather than setting minimum rates year-to-year, the new approach gives students, principal investigators, departments, programs, schools, and colleges the ability to budget for minimum salary increases several years into the future.

The plan emphasizes supportive factors that are critical to student success: tuition remission, health and dental insurance benefits, paid vacation and sick leave, and mentorship training.

“Our competitive benefits package – which includes stipends, tuition remission, health insurance, and other benefits – is designed to help graduate students defray their cost of living so that they can focus on their advanced studies and degree completion,” states William J. Karpus, Dean of the Graduate School, who developed the plan with Provost Charles Isbell and Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Robert Cramer.

Ninety-nine percent of UW-Madison graduate assistants qualify for tuition remission, which allows them to take up to a full credit load every semester tuition-free. Graduate assistants are also paid stipends that can be used to help cover the various non-tuition costs of attendance, including paying segregated fees. These fees fund services such as the bus pass programs, University Health Services, and the Child Care Tuition Assistance Program.

The plan will enable UW–Madison, which supports over 5,400 graduate students through teaching assistant, project assistant, research assistant, and lecturer student assistant appointments, to remain competitive for top applicants. The plan also provides increased clarity about future minimum stipend rates to departments, programs, schools, and colleges.

The UW–Madison minimum annualized stipend for a 50% graduate assistant or internal fellowship appointment will be:

2024-25: $32,396 (14% increase from 2023-24)

2025-26: $35,636 (10% increase from 2024-25)

2026-27: $37,417 (5% increase from 2025-26)

2027-28: $39,288 (5% increase from 2026-27)

Many individual graduate programs set stipend rates above the minimum to respond to competitive factors within the discipline; increases to the minimum stipend have no direct effect on programs or departments already paying above these minimums.

The plan also links degree completion and career preparation to effective faculty mentorship of graduate students and to graduate students developing mentor and mentee skills. Under the new plan, the university will implement evidence-based mentorship training by the end of 2027-2028.

The Graduate School will continue to communicate with programs and departments on the specifics of the minimum rates each year, including collecting stipend-setting information each fall, and work closely with schools and colleges to explore the broad set of issues affecting graduate students.

Visit the Graduate School’s website to read more about how UW–Madison invests in graduate assistantships. Questions about the stipend forecasting plan can be directed to dean@grad.wisc.edu.

