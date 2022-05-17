Graduate School | UW–Madison

The combination of a superb graduate education and one of the world’s most successful research enterprises is the signature of the Graduate School at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
When you participate in professional development at UW–Madison, you build skills needed to succeed academically and thrive in your career.
Alumni career profiles
Explore the variety of career paths open to you as a UW–Madison graduate by reading the success stories of some of our alumni.
Chantell Evans
Postdoctoral Researcher, Holzbaur Lab, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Chantell Evans graduated with her PhD in Molecular & Cellular Pharmacology in 2015. She is now a postdoctoral fellow in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and was selected by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute as one of 15 early-career scientists in the first cohort of Hanna Gray Fellows, a program that supports scientists with the potential to become leaders in academic research.
Jared Knowles
President, Civilytics Consulting LLC Jared Knowles founded Civilytics Consulting, LLC, in 2016 to pursue his passion of providing high-quality public performance metrics for government services. Knowles completed his political science PhD in 2015 at UW–Madison, where he was also a fellow in the Interdisciplinary Training Program in Education Sciences.
Iva Ugrčić
Board Liaison and Strategic Initiatives at the Overture Center for the Arts; Founder and Executive Director of the LunART Festival Iva Ugrčić moved to the U.S. in 2014 to pursue a Doctor of Musical Arts degree at UW–Madison, which she earned in 2017. While on campus, she also earned a minor in Business in the Arts from the Bolz Center for Arts Administration at the Wisconsin School of Business. She now serves in the Board Liaison and Strategic Initiatives role for the Overture Center for the Arts.
Our philosophy is clear and time-tested: the creation of new knowledge through research depends on educational excellence and graduate education is perfected through research. Our graduate students, and the work they do, illustrate this synergistic relationship. This Wisconsin tradition is built on a foundation of world-class faculty, diverse students determined to succeed, research innovation and facilities and programs second to none.
The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) plays an essential role in supporting the innovative research and graduate education that are cornerstones of the University of Wisconsin–Madison. These profiles illustrate the diverse and important ways that WARF contributes to graduate student success at UW–Madison.
Elliott Brandsma
PhD student, Scandinavian Studies As a PhD student, Elliott studies how trends and features of literary modernism took root across the Nordic region during the first half of the 20th century. Two of the authors he works on – Icelandic novelist Halldór Laxness and Swedish poet Harry Martinson – have won the Nobel Prize for Literature.
Piper Rawding
PhD student, Pharmaceutical Sciences Piper's work in the Hong research lab focuses on developing nanocarriers to improve cancer immunotherapy. By understanding and controlling the interactions that polymers have with cells, researchers like Piper can engineer nanocarriers' biological behaviors to improve the efficiency and accuracy of cancer-battling drugs.
Dylan Schmitz
PhD student, Mechanical Engineering Dylan studies how wearable robotic exoskeletons change the forces on the tendons and ligaments inside the body.